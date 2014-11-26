One Of The Men In Charge Of Apple Maps Has Left For Uber

The man tasked with bringing Apple Maps to the iPhone and Apple Watch has quit the company to join Uber.

9to5Mac is reporting that Brad Moore left Apple last month. Previously, he worked as Senior Engineering Manager, Maps Apps & Community, where he oversaw the creation of Apple Maps, as well as the teams who worked to release the software on iPhone, iPad, Mac and the upcoming Apple Watch.

But according to his LinkedIn profile, Moore is now working at ride app Uber as Engineering Manager, Mobile Core Experience. He claims to manage the engineering teams working on the company’s core apps for riders and drivers.

It’s also reported that “a number of exits” have taken place in Apple’s Maps team. The division has had a tough ride in the past few years, after the launch of Maps in 2012 was criticised for inaccurate data and misleading directions.

Here’s what the 3D map feature looked like after launch:

