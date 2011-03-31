SHOCKER: Warren Buffett's Heir Apparent Quits Amid Questions About Insider Trading

Berkshire Hat

haway just announced that David Sokol, one of Warren Buffett’s top executives and a man who was said to be a major contender to succeed him, has suddenly resigned.



Just as surprising, in the press release announcing the resignation, Buffett included a long discussion of some stock trades Sokol made in a company that Berkshire Hathaway just bought. The fact that this discussion is included suggests that some people may think Sokol committed insider trading.

In a press release, Buffett says this, which at first glance is contradictory.

But the most interesting part of the press release concerns Lubrizol — the company Berkshire Hathaway just purchased for $9 billion. The fact that Buffett brought this topic up, and then described it in such detail, suggests that someone has raised questions about Sokol’s trading in Lubrizol, perhaps the SEC.

Sokol has been described as Buffett’s “Mr. Fix-It”, and was “the top pick of most Buffett-watchers” to succeed the Oracle. In the forward to Sokol’s book, Buffett wrote: “He brings the business equivalent of Ted Williams’ .406 batting average to the field of business management.”

Sokol was born and lives in Omaha, Nebraska — same as the Berkshire chief, and owns (with two others) a 19% stake in MidAmerican and was therefore a “classic Berkshire manager: he works because he wants to work not because he has to.”

Now that Sokol is gone, Greg Abel, who is President and CEO of MidAmerican Holding Company, will become its Chairman, and Jordan Hansell, who is President of NetJets, will become its Chairman and CEO.

Here’s the press release from Buffett:

This press release will be unusual. First, I will write it almost as if it were a letter. Second, it will contain two sets of facts, both about Dave Sokol, Chairman of several Berkshire subsidiaries.

Late in the day on March 28, I received a letter of resignation from Dave, delivered by his assistant. His reasons were as follows:

“As I have mentioned to you in the past, it is my goal to utilise the time remaining in my career to invest my family’s resources in such a way as to create enduring equity value and hopefully an enterprise which will provide opportunity for my descendents and funding for my philanthropic interests. I have no more detailed plan than this because my obligations from Berkshire Hathaway have been my first and only business priority.”

I had not asked for his resignation, and it came as a surprise to me. Twice before, most recently two or so years ago, Dave had talked to me of resigning. In each case he had given me the same reasons that he laid out in his Monday letter. Both times, I and other Board members persuaded him to stay. Berkshire is far more valuable today because we were successful in those efforts.

Dave’s contributions have been extraordinary. At MidAmerican, he and Greg Abel have delivered the best performance of any managers in the public utility field. At NetJets, Dave resurrected an operation that was destined for bankruptcy, absent Berkshire’s deep pockets. He has been of enormous help in the operation of Johns Manville, where he installed new management some years ago and oversaw major change.

Finally, Dave brought the idea for purchasing Lubrizol to me on either January 14 or 15. Initially, I was unimpressed, but after his report of a January 25 talk with its CEO, James Hambrick, I quickly warmed to the idea. Though the offer to purchase was entirely my decision, supported by Berkshire’s Board on March 13, it would not have occurred without Dave’s early efforts.

That brings us to our second set of facts. In our first talk about Lubrizol, Dave mentioned that he owned stock in the company. It was a passing remark and I did not ask him about the date of his purchase or the extent of his holdings.

Shortly before I left for Asia on March 19, I learned that Dave first purchased 2,300 shares of Lubrizol on December 14, which he then sold on December 21. Subsequently, on January 5, 6 and 7, he bought 96,060 shares pursuant to a 100,000-share order he had placed with a $104 per share limit price.

Dave’s purchases were made before he had discussed Lubrizol with me and with no knowledge of how I might react to his idea. In addition, of course, he did not know what Lubrizol’s reaction would be if I developed an interest. Furthermore, he knew he would have no voice in Berkshire’s decision once he suggested the idea; it would be up to me and Charlie Munger, subject to ratification by the Berkshire Board of which Dave is not a member.

As late as January 24, I sent Dave a short note indicating my scepticism about making an offer for Lubrizol and my preference for another substantial acquisition for which MidAmerican had made a bid. Only after Dave reported on the January 25 dinner conversation with James Hambrick did I get interested in the acquisition of Lubrizol.

Neither Dave nor I feel his Lubrizol purchases were in any way unlawful. He has told me that they were not a factor in his decision to resign.

Dave’s letter was a total surprise to me, despite the two earlier resignation talks. I had spoken with him the previous day about various operating matters and received no hint of his intention to resign. This time, however, I did not attempt to talk him out of his decision and accepted his resignation.

Effective with Dave’s resignation, Greg Abel, presently President and CEO of MidAmerican Holding Company, will become its Chairman; Todd Raba, President and CEO of Johns Manville, will become its Chairman; and Jordan Hansell, President of NetJets, will become its Chairman and CEO.

I have held back nothing in this statement. Therefore, if questioned about this matter in the future, I will simply refer the questioner back to this release.

