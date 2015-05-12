One of the harshest elements of last year's federal budget is being dropped

Christopher Furlong/ Getty

One of the measures that contributed to last year’s federal budget being widely seen as unfair is being dropped.

The plan to make younger people wait up to six months before receiving dole payments is being dropped, a sign the government is eager to try and shake off its reputation for harsh welfare policy.

Instead the Coalition will tonight announce a $330 million “Back to Work” package aimed at young people trying to get a job.

The package will include $106 million for “intensive support trials” for young migrants and young people with mental illnesses who are having trouble getting work, Fairfax Media reports.

It’s further evidence that the government is aiming to reset the conversation around the economy and its policies tonight.

NOW READ: Australia’s budget process is broken

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.