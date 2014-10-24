One Of The First Apple Computers Has Sold For $905,000

SAL VEDER/AP/dapd Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and John Sculley

One of the first Apple computers ever built has sold in New York for $US905,000 (€715,000), making it the world’s most expensive computer relic, according to Bonhams auction house.

The Apple-1 computer, built by hand in 1976 by Steve Wozniak in Steve Jobs’ garage (or possibly his sister’s bedroom), fetched nearly twice its pre-sale high estimate, Bonhams said.

It was bought by the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

The museum’s representative “triumphantly raised the paddle” after beating competition from a telephone bidder, the auction house saidin a statement.

The computer came with an intact motherboard, vintage keyboard, Sanyo monitor, a custom power supply in wooden box and two vintage tape-decks.

Cassandra Hatton, Bonhams senior specialist who ran the auction said, “The provenance on the Apple-1 is excellent and the condition is outstanding, so it was not surprising that it did so well.”

The Apple-1 is considered a vanguard of the personal computer revolution, being the first pre-assembled personal computer ever sold.

Bonhams said the lot was one of just 50 hand-built for the ByteShop by Wozniak in the summer of 1976.

