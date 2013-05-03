One Of The Designs For James Packer's New Sydney Casino Looks Like A Giant Hunting Knife

James Packer needs someone to design the casino he wants to build on the Sydney shoreline at Barangaroo. And this one looks (we think) like a hunting knife.

Three international architectural firms have submitted proposals, which Packer described in a statement as “truly inspiring”.

The mock up pictured above was created by Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill Architecture. Here it is below from another angle.

A beautiful building, its knife-like profile is cuts the skyline, complete with open-air sections that from the picture appear much like serrated edged on a blade.

Here are the other two equally eye-catching designs, by Wilkinson Eyre and Kohn Pedersen Fox respectively.

Tell us what you think the other two buildings looks like in the comments below.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.