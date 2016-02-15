One of Sydney's best restaurants is going vegetarian

Brent Savage and Nick Hildebrandt.

Yellow, the popular Potts Point bistro run by chef Brent Savage and sommelier Nick Hildebrandt, is turning vegetarian.

Savage, who has a vegetarian wife, has built a strong reputation for high-end vegetable dishes at the duo’s flagship two-star restaurant, Bentley in Sydney’s CBD.

Yellow, considered one of Australia’s top 100 restaurants by Gourmet Traveller, will turn fully vegetarian on Wednesday, February 17.

The one hat 60-seat restaurant, on the site of a famed 1970s artist’s collective that included Brett Whitely, serves an impressive weekend brunch, and the good news is that despite the shift, the poached eggs with charred corn and ham hock consommé still remains on the menu for early risers.

Savage says he hopes to show that vegetables can be every bit as important and delicious as meat in a dish.

“I’ve always loved cooking with vegetables and having a solely vegetable driven menu gives me the opportunity to focus on interesting and heirloom varietals, grown by local suppliers,” he said.

The shared plate menu will include dishes such as raw radish, Japanese turnips and fennel butter; kohlrabi, fermented apple and enoki mushroom; salted carrot, quinoa and kale; and parsnip ‘pappardelle’ with yolk and pine mushrooms.

Kohlrabi, enoki and fermented apple from Yellow’s new vegetarian menu.

Desserts include fennel pollen ice cream and plum broth, and citrus curd, carrot sorbet and brown butter.

The Saturday night set menu will continue.

Meanwhile, Hildebrant, twice named sommelier of the year by the Good Food Guide, says the wine list will continue to focus on natural and organic wines.

The shift at Yellow comes after Lendlease announced the duo will take over the Barangaroo site currently occupied by Noma Australia when Rene Redzepi and his team return to Copenhagen.

Savage and Hildebrandt, who also run Monopole in Potts Point, plan to open their fourth restaurant, with a focus on seafood, at the Noma site later this year.

NOW READ: Here’s who’s taking over the Noma Australia restaurant space at Barangaroo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.