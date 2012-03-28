One Of Silicon Valley's Most Important Investors Lives In ... Baltimore?

Baltimore Inner Harbor

Photo: Flickr / kymagirl

Henry Ellenbogen is a manager of T. Rowe Price’s New Horizons Fund, which has invested in hot tech startups like Twitter, Zynga, Workday, and LivingSocial.He lives in Baltimore, of all places.



When the 39-year-old touches a startup, it usually means that the company is going to go public, according to peHUB.

Ellenbogen has taken a liking to ODesk, a company that connects companies with a global network of freelance workers. The 9-year-old company wasn’t even really looking for funding, but liked the value Ellebogen brought to the table, peHUB’s Connie Loizos reported.

Loizos quoted an anonymous VC saying, “A lot of companies planning to go public want to get Henry involved, because it helps set up their IPO. Henry is basically a leading indicator.”

So can his investment in ODesk make it a household name?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.