A Photographer Just Got Punched In The Face By One Of Rajaratnam's Men

Photo: Business Insider/ Courtney Comstock

A fight just broke out between one of Raj Rajaratnam’s men and a photographer outside a federal courthouse in Manhattan.According to Clusterstock’s Courtney Comstock, the photographer is the same guy who had an altercation with Rajaratnam’s attorney, John Dowd.



Dowd did not make an appearance at court today.

The photographer and one of Raj’s men were wrestling on the ground.

The photographer said he had been punched in the face. He was not bleeding, but he had a red mark on his face.

The two men told each other they’d be hearing from each other’s lawyers.

Galleon’s disgraced chief Rajaratnam was sentenced to 11 years in prison and slapped with a $10 million fine for running one of the largest insider trading schemes in history.

