Flipboard Is Now Officially Available For Android

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Flipboard, one of our favourite social readers, has finally left beta and is now available for Android.Flipboard integrates almost every social network and services like Google Reader, displaying stories in a beautiful, magazine-like display. Flipboard makes it easy to flip through the latest news, tweets, status updates, and more.



Check it out for free in the Google Play Store.

