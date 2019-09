One of our favourite markets to watch this year has been the Egyptian market, since it’s such a high-risk, dash-for-trash, high-beta zoomer.



And the nice thing is, it trades on Sunday, so we already have a market open right now.

And it’s booming, currently up close to 2%.

Chart via Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

