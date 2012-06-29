One Of New York's Oldest Law Firms Is Getting A New Head Honcho

C. Allen Parker of Cravath

The man who steered one of New York’s most notable law firms through the recession will give up his position early next year.Evan Chesler will step down in January 2013 as presiding partner of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, the firm announced Thursday.



C. Allen Parker, currently the firm’s deputy presiding partner, will take over the top spot.

Chesler, who has been the firm’s presiding partner since 2007, will assume the role of chairman of the firm once Parker takes over.

Chesler helped the firm survive the recent downturn, which put particular pressure on major law firms like Cravath that rely on corporate work, the Wall Street Journal pointed out.

