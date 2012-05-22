One Of New York's Hottest Startups, Tumblr, Tripled Its Headcount In A Year

Light-blogging service Tumblr now has 105 employees, up from 30 employees about a year ago, CEO David Karp said on stage at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in New York today.



John Maloney, former president of Tumblr, just left the company — but he was setting up the new set of leaders during his transition period on the way out of the company, Karp said.

