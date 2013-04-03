One Of Mike Smith's Top Execs Has Quit For The National Bank Of Abu Dhabi

Photo: Getty/Jasper Juinen

Earlier today, ANZ said that its head of international and institutional banking Alex Thursby had given his notice, quiting to take up a CEO post at a Middle-Eastern bank.

But we didn’t know which one.

Well, it’s just been announced that Thursby, who was tipped by many to succeed ANZ boss Mike Smith, is going to run the National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Michael Bennett at The Australian reported earlier that Thursby, 53, wanted to run a bank before he retired at 60.

It looks like he may have jumped ship to chase his banking dream job.

Mike Smith told the Australian Financial Review today that there was enough talent internally to fill the void to be left by Thursby — who led the banks charge into Asia — but said that he himself would be sticking around for at least another three years.

Thursby wasn’t the only executive in the line to take Smith’s job, with chief financial officer Shayne Elliott, as well as some other senior names also possibilities.

The Aus reported that Thursby only told management of his decision to leave yesterday. He has children at school and university in Britain. Reports had suggested that he also wanted to be closer to his kids.

