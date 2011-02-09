One Of Miami-Dade's Mayoral Candidates Has Proposed A Stripper Tax

There is a recall election slated for March 15th in Miami-Dade County, the results of which will determine the future of current county mayor Carlos Alvarez.



Should the mayor find himself recalled, a new election just might launch a very different career for Luther Campbell, the former frontman of the controversial rap group 2 Live Crew.

Campbell, who has also answered to the names “Luke Skyywalker” and “Uncle Luke” claims to have legitimate reasons for running as well as the business acumen to handle the troubled county.

Perhaps most surprising in the news of Mr. Campbell’s candidacy it that he has some fairly well-formed positions on topics like the budget;

“I’ll review the county budget with a fine-toothed comb. When I ran my record company, every year we would first go over what was making revenue for us and beef that side up. Then we would cut the areas where we were not generating revenue. The first place we looked was payroll. I’ll do the same with the county budget.”

It should be noted that Campbell is addressing a vital issue here as the spark that inspired this recall referendum was the county’s recent tax increase levied as the board also granted themselves substantial raises.

And then he steps into the fringes and introduces a plank in his platform that will forever be known as “the stripper tax.”

“Even though all my stripper friends are gonna be mad at me, I think we can stimulate the economy with a tax on strippers. They make all this money and don’t pay taxes. I’d take that cash and put it into a fund where it supports youth athletics for girls like cheerleading or softball. Or it can go to help pay for existing little girls programs that are struggling to get government assistance.”

The stripper tax is not exactly beating swords into plowshares, but taxing exotic dancers to pay for more programs for young girls certainly qualifies as making lemonade from lemons.

