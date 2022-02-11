One of London’s smallest apartments is being auctioned for $68,000. Take a look inside the 75-square-foot space.

The main space in the tiny apartment space has a single high sleeper bed with a wardrobe and storage beneath it, as well as a sink and cupboard, and a fold-away desk.

Inside, there’s a high sleeper bed known as a “captain’s bunk,” with drawers and a wardrobe beneath for storage. Opposite, there’s a wall cabinet and sink, a desk that folds down, and a shelf.

While the apartment is minimal, Collar-Brown said he believes its low price point and proximity to local services is the appeal of such a tiny home. He said: “You can’t really jazz it up too much, the price is going to sell as it is an investment. Because of the rent you can expect, you’ll get your money back within five and a half years.”

He added that it’s too small to qualify for a mortgage loan so the next buyer would need to pay entirely upfront, although the space still meets the minimum standards for living.