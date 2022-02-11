One of London’s smallest apartments is being auctioned for $68,000. Take a look inside the 75-square-foot space.

- A 75-square-foot apartment in London is up for auctioned with a starting bid of £50,000, or $68,000.
- The studio in Clapton, Hackney, has a single bed, a bathroom, and a microwave instead of a kitchen.
- Some storage spaces and the wardrobe are located underneath the bunk bed and the desk folds out.
It was rented out by the current owner to tenants during the past year for £800 per month, or just under $1,100. Now, it’s being sold as an investment opportunity, according to My Auction director Stuart Collar-Brown.
He told Insider that while the starting price for bidding on the property is £50,000, or around $68,000, it’s possible that bids could exceed this but would sell for no more than £80,000, or around $108,500.
While the apartment is minimal, Collar-Brown said he believes its low price point and proximity to local services is the appeal of such a tiny home. He said: “You can’t really jazz it up too much, the price is going to sell as it is an investment. Because of the rent you can expect, you’ll get your money back within five and a half years.”
He added that it’s too small to qualify for a mortgage loan so the next buyer would need to pay entirely upfront, although the space still meets the minimum standards for living.
He suggested that future owners or renters could seek out combination microwaves that have grilling abilities or failing that, a hot plate or a George Foreman grill.
He also added that the space might suit a bed that can be folded away to become a desk, to maximize the floor space available during the day.
The apartment’s $68,000 starting price makes it the cheapest long leasehold apartment currently in the UK with 994 years remaining, which means that the rights to own the home will last this long, according to British real-estate laws. Lower-priced apartments commonly have a shorter leasehold, which The Home Owners Alliance notes is 90-120 years, but can be less than 80 years.
Studio apartments currently for sale within a mile of the area range from £150,000 to £450,000, or around $204,000 to $611,000, according to a search on UK property listing site Rightmove.
Other than an investor, Collar-Brown thinks the apartment would suit parents looking to buy their young adult child their first home for work or study. He said it would also suit a working professional, such as a nurse or doctor, due to its proximity to Homerton University Hospital.
