One Of Kevin Rudd's Most Senior Advisors Is Quietly Instagramming Beautiful Shots From The Campaign Trail

Some of Australia’s best political photographers (see Andrew Meares and Mike Bowers, for example) are sharing their best work on social media live from Australia’s federal election campaign trail.

One feed worth checking in on is the Instagram account of Rudd communications advisor Eamonn Fitzpatrick, who has been travelling with the Prime Minister since the campaign started off two weeks ago.

He’s been posting occasional photos from campaign events along with landscapes of some of the locations the Rudd travelling party has visited.

Instagram’s maligned filters are put to some actual use for some of the more interesting pictures from the campaign so far – all very much in a native Instagram style and occasionally from the unique viewpoint only a staffer could get.

Fitzpatrick told Business Insider he’d had no formal photography training but that digital cameras coincided with him starting a family, “so I thought I’d better learn to shoot in focus”.

The press pack seen from the front of a gun on a visit to Townsville



Watching a Rudd press conference Cairns from the sidelines



The Prime Minister with traditional owners at Argyle Dam in WA

Over Kununurra, in far northern Western Australia

Live on the set of The Project

Looking over the Brisbane River at the start of a day’s work

A Melbourne scene

