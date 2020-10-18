One of Kentucky's largest newspapers endorsed Mitch McConnell challenger Amy McGrath

Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images A $US600-a-week boost to unemployment benefits will expire at the end of July. Republican leaders and the White House are in talks about what to do next.

The editorial board of the Lexington Herald-Leader, one of Kentucky’s largest newspapers, endorsed Amy McGrath over 36-year incumbent Mitch McConnell.

“McConnell purports to care about Kentucky and the country, but time and again, he has chosen the GOP instead,” the editorial board stated.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell is one of the most high-profile Republicans in the country. McGrath has raised over $US46 million, topping McConnell’s $US36 million so far in their campaign.

One of Kentucky’s largest newspapers, the Lexington Herald-Leader endorsed candidate Amy McGrath over Senator Mitch McConnell.

“That choice is Amy McGrath, a Democrat challenging longtime incumbent and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,” the paper’s editorial board wrote in an op-ed. “During his 36 years in office, McConnell has made it perfectly clear that his only passion is the pursuit of power, his own and that of the Republican Party. For that reason alone, we would endorse his opponent.”

The editorial board praised McGrath and said she “understands that Kentuckians are suffering from the failure to address the economic, educational and health care needs that have left the state at the bottom of most rankings during McConnell’s tenure.”

McGrath is a former Marine fighter pilot who is challenging 36-year incumbent McConnell for senate. She defeated Kentucky Rep. Charles Booker in the Democratic primary for the senate race. Although McGrath topped McConnell in the money race in this campaign, each candidate raising over $US46 million and $US36 million respectively, Business Insider’s Grace Panetta previously reported that it is unlikely McGrath will defeat one of the most high-profile Republicans.

As Senate Majority Leader, McConnell has been a key player for the Republican party and a steadfast defender of the president. However, nearing the election, an economist said McConnell “expects Trump to lose” and will be unlikely to rush backing a stimulus bill as he would not want to jeopardize his personal stakes to be the senate leader.

“McConnell purports to care about Kentucky and the country, but time and again, he has chosen the GOP instead,” the Herald-Leader’s editorial board said. “On numerous occasions, when he could have stopped the worst excesses of the Trump administration, he has chosen to do nothing or to abet the president, as evidenced by his manoeuvres to ensure that Trump’s impeachment trial quickly ended in acquittal.”

