One Of John Travolta's Sexual Harassment Accusers Plans To Sue Star For Libel

He just can’t seem to catch a break.The “Grease” star who has been accused of sexually assaulting at least two male masseurs is now being sued for libel after he allegedly made false statements about one of the men’s mental health, The Daily Beast reported.



Robert Randolph, who wrote a book about his alleged gay encounters with the actor, is seeking unspecified damages, claiming Travolta smeared him as a way to get people not to read the book.

Randolph’s Book, You’ll Never Spa in this Town Again, was released earlier this year.

