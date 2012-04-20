One Of John Paulson And Phil Falcone's favourite Restaurants Is Getting Sued For labour Violations

Our sources in the hedge fund industry have told us that Upper East Side Italian restaurant Nello is a favourite for heavy-hitters like Phil Falcone and John Paulson. You might catch Beyonce and Jay-Z there too.



So we’re wondering what they’ll think about this — Nello’s kitchen staff is suing the restaurant for wage and hour violations according to the federal Fair labour Standards Act, says the NY Daily News.

From the NY Daily News:

The employees — six cooks, a busboy and a receiver — claim they’re regularly ordered to work 60-hour weeks without overtime.

The workers, including one who has been a cook at the Madison Ave. celebrity hotspot since 1985, contend they are often cheated of tips by the restaurant’s namesake himself, depending on whether they were in or out of favour.

The food is expensive — think $55 salmon and $26 beets — but as NY Magazine says, eating is not the point here. The point it being seen.

The restaurant’s owner, Nello Balan, told the New York Post he wasn’t aware of the suit, saying only “I’ll look into it.”

He’ll probably be fine, as isn’t the first time Balan’s been in hot water. The Daily News said that he was caught giving a NY Post Page Six writer $1,000 for a positive link in 2007 and The Post recalled that in 2009 he settled a lawsuit that alleged that he illegally diverted over $100,000 a year in tips to his daughter and driver.

