One of Jamie Oliver's top chefs is now running a cookery school at Google

Google has hired one of Jamie Oliver’s top chefs to run a cookery school at its new London office, which opened its doors to over 500 Google staff this week.

Dan Batten, who used to work at Jamie Oliver’s Recipease in Notting Hill, plans to teach “Googlers” everything from how to butcher an animal to how cook fresh pasta.

His lessons — to be taken by up to 16 Googlers at a time — will be held in a large kitchen at the top of Google’s new 11-storey office in King’s Cross. They will typically last for an hour and a half but Batten said some will go on for an entire day.

Batten, who was previously Head Food Champion at Recipease by Jamie Oliver, told Business Insider that he plans to teach Googlers everything “from the real basics to the fine dining.”

The last ever lesson @recipease @jamieoliver if I get through it without crying it will be a miracle. Love this place. X A photo posted by Dan Batten (@chefbatten) on Dec 23, 2015 at 12:04pm PST

The cookery classes are free for Googlers, who will be able to sign up through an internal system.

“We’re also going to have guest chefs in,” said Batten, who believes that cooking should be fun as opposed to a chore. “I’m trying to get Jamie Oliver along because I used to work with him.” Some of these guest chefs will do “demos” for up to 50 Googlers at a time, said Batten.

Google has created similar cookery schools at its headquarters in Mountain View, California, and at its office in New York. However, this is the first one the search giant has launched overseas. They’re “great fun” and “very Googley,” Batten said.

BNP Paribas Google has taken a lease on the whole of 6 Pancras Square.

In addition to a large cookery school, Google’s new office also contains a 90m running track, massage rooms, and nap pods.

Around 800 engineers are moving into the office at 6 Pancras Square this week but up to 2,500 Googlers are expected to move in before the end of the year.

