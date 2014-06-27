One Of Ford's Leading Designers Thinks Self-Driving Cars May Not Be That Cool After All

A Google self-driving car is displayed at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Moray Callum, Ford’s vice president of design, is sick of hearing about autonomous vehicles.

“We need people to experience an autonomous car and find out if they want it,” he said at the Ford future trends conference in Detroit.

“Is it an experience you feel intimidated in or an experience you feel freedom?

“I am not saying it’s the wrong thing but we really do need to test that hypothesis … is it really an enjoyable experience?”

Gadi Amit, founder of NewDealDesign which created the fitbit wearable device, says the technology industry has a strong tendency towards hype.

“One of the biggest problems in what I do is to pull away from that hype and find some anchor,” he says.

“Are people still enjoying driving? And the answer in many cases is yes. And there are situations where you are stuck where the answer is definitely no.

“We need to cool down a little bit and understand. Reality will become a lot more complex.”

