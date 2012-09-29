One Of Europe's Legendary Dealmakers Is Leaving Morgan Stanley

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

After 25 years at Morgan Stanley, Simon Robey is exiting the bank to start his own advisory firm, Reuters reports.Robey is legendary for being one of Europe’s top dealmakers, but his sector has been slowing, so he and a lot of other dealmakers in top positions on the continent, are going elsewhere.



The nice thing about all this is that since Robey is starting an advisory firm, he can still work with Morgan Stanley. Here’s a statement from Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, about the loss (via Businessweek):

“Simon is an exceptional banker with an unparalleled depth and breadth of experience as a strategic advisor,” Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with him in the future.”

Robey joined Morgan Stanley after four years of Lazard. He is a graduate of Oxford University.

