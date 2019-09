eBay (EBAY) users will give you dozens of reasons why eBay has gone to the dogs, and one of them is that the feedback system is all screwed up. A current example would seem to illustrate this point.



The seller who just put Obama’s senate seat up for sale on eBay has a 100% positive feedback rating:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.