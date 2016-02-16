One of Bondi's most luxurious penthouses is on the market again

Photo: Black Diamondz.

One of Bondi’s most luxurious, and exclusive, penthouses is on the market again.

The Pacific Bondi Beach apartment is one of the first “Lighthouse” penthouses to be completed in the residential development.

The property is expected to sell for between $10.8 million and $12 million.

“It is one of the higher price points in comparison to neighbouring areas but it is situated in one of the best-selling locations,” says Black Diamondz agent Robert Page.

The beachfront penthouse spans across two levels, featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as panomaric views of Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

It was bought off the plan in 2012 by an overseas buyer for $10.3 million who announced plans to return overseas despite never having lived in the property.

The property has since attracted strong interest from both local and international buyers, according to Page.

It is being listed with Black Diamondz agents Page and Monika Tu with expressions of interest closing March 15.

Here’s a closer look at the property below.

The Pacific Bondi Beach penthouse is situated in one of Sydney's most iconic locations. Photo: Black Diamondz. The brand new luxury apartment has panoramic views of Bondi Beach and is expected to fetch a sale price between $10.8 million and $12 million. Photo: Black Diamondz. It is the second time it is being listed on the market after it was bought by an overseas buyer for $10.3 million. Photo: Black Diamondz. It spans across two floors and includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two parking spaces. The custom-designed apartment is styled by Coco Republic and will include high-end finishes from around the world. Photo: Black Diamondz. Source: realestate.com.au. The living room is in the shape of a dome and opens up to an outdoor area with views of the ocean. The property also comes with its own garden terraces as well as a large courtyard with beach views. Photo: Black Diamondz. The premium location puts it in walking distance of Bondi's cafes and restaurants as well as the Bondi to Bronte Coastal Walk. Photo: Black Diamondz. Luxury residential development Pacific Bondi Beach was a collaboration between developers Allen Linz of Rebel Property Group and Eduard Litver of Capit. el Group which also features studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments in addition to the penthouses. Photo: Black Diamondz. Two other 'Lighthouse' apartments are still available for purchase, with reports of one with its own plunge pool around $14 million and another -- a combination of two apartments -- potentially going under the hammer for $29 million. Photo: Black Diamondz. Source: realestate.com.au. Expressions of interest for the property are expected to close March 15. Photo: Black Diamondz. Here's a walk-through of the property. Black Diamondz.

