One of Australia's oldest family-owned winemakers has entered administration

McWilliam’s Wines Group, one of Australia’s oldest family-owned winemakers, has called in administrators from KPMG to seek new capital or a buyout after a decline in financial performance.

KPMG partners Gayle Dickerson, Tim Mableson and Ryan Eagle were appointed to the role on Wednesday.

McWilliam’s Wines Group is an unlisted publicly owned company which has been operating for over 141 years across six generations of family ownership. Its range includes the McWilliam’s and Mount Pleasant wine brands, as well as sole Australian distribution rights for Champagne Taittinger, Mateus, Henkell and Mionetto.

Gayle Dickerson, restructuring partner at KPMG, said, “The company will continue to operate as normal and we are working with the McWilliam’s family with the support of its employees while we work hard to try to preserve one of Australia’s oldest winemakers.

“We are seeking expressions of interest to recapitalise or acquire the Group to take this heritage brand forward in the future both locally and globally.

“There are significant wine assets in the Riverina district and the Hunter Valley, long-established distribution channels and relationships with global international distributor brands,” she added.

Jim Brayne, chairman of McWilliam’s, said the decision to enter into voluntary administration hadn’t been made lightly, but a changing wine market and a shortage of capital had led to a decline in performance.

“We will work closely with the Administrator during the process in order to strengthen the prospects of a positive outcome for all involved,” Mr Brayne said.

A meeting of the creditors of the company is scheduled for Monday, January 20.

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.