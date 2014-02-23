One Of Australia's Most Iconic Beaches Will Fine You For Inviting Friends To Catch Up

davidshoebridge.org

Greens MP David Shoebridge confronted by rangers on Bondi Beach

Waverley Council in Sydney’s eastern suburbs has threatened Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beachgoers with a $220 fine if they invite friends to beach events using social media.

Regardless the number of attendees, a Council spokesperson has said events at the beaches must obtain a permit otherwise rangers will have the authority to ask attendees to leave or “have the discretion to issue a $220 fine.”

Green MP David Shoebridge was recently targeted by the Council for an event held at Bondi, after having posted it on Facebook, has said the incident “was an unfortunate waste of time for both the police and them”.

