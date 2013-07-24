One Of Australia's Most Experienced Investment Bankers Says Heaps Of IPOs Are Coming

Photo: Getty/Mario Tama

There hasn’t been that many IPOs in Australia lately, and the investment banks and lawyers who broker the deals have been feeling the squeeze.

But one of Australia’s most experienced bankers, vice-chairman of investment banking at Credit Suisse Campbell Lobb, said this to the Australian Financial Review:

“The way we see it, demand is pent up. I think there are potential transactions in the pipeline. I certainly feel that is the case here.

“I think certainly the next 6 to 9 months does look like a reasonably strong business period for us and I suspect for some of the other banks as well. There is certainly pent-up interest.”

Lobb has just been promoted from his old job as head of the Swiss bank’s equity capital markets division in Australia.

