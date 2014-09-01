One Of Australia's Biggest Startup Events, SydStart, Kicks Off Tomorrow: Here's What You Need To Know

There has been so much debate recently over who should be representing Australia’s startup community and what should be done to build a stronger sector which secures more wins.

Launching tomorrow, Sydstart hopes to solve some of these issues and with more than 1000 delegates expected to hear from around 50 speakers, it’s going to be huge.

SydStart organiser Pete Cooper said the event has gained traction over the past few years because “it’s very distinctly Australian, it’s casual and professional”.

The event has managed to pull Atlassian CEO and co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes, who will be talking about why he has just ordered a Tesla, Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie who has some strong views on what Australia’s startup community should look like, and even specialised Startup Singer Liz Kaelin.

And that’s all before morning tea.

After break the speaker line up is just as big with Brigade CEO James Windon on stage, Catapult Sports chairman Adir Shiffman, and the $400 million man Ric Richardson who will be talking about how to protect your startup.

The ten Sydstart pitch finalists and five StartupBus groups will all launch into battle mode after lunch.

Cooper said the best thing about creating a hyperlinked startup community is that the good stuff gets found out and promoted while the bad stuff gets uncovered and killed quicker.

With so much international experience around tomorrow, it’s a chance for the Australian startup community to learn from the globals and get a little bit of inspiration.

“There are some amazing ways to get around the constraints in the world,” Cooper said.

SydStart is being held at The Hilton Hotel in Sydney on Tuesday September 2. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here. Business Insider readers also get a discount by using the code: BIAUMATES

