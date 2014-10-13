One Of Australia's Biggest Co-Working Networks Is Spreading To Brisbane

Hub’s Sydney space. Image: Supplied.

Hub Australia is launching a Brisbane co-working space in the second half of 2015.

The co-working community in Australia has been growing rapidly post-GFC, and Hub Australia is looking to capitalise on that.

With 1000 members across its Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide spaces Hub Australia also hosts a bunch of events targeting startups at each of its sites.

Hub Australia CEO Brad Krauskoff said he’s also looking at expanding its consulting services and is investigating launching spaces in regional or suburban areas.

The co-working concept started for many as a real estate play, when commercial office owners, especially after the GFC, figured out that instead of leasing entire floors to big businesses, they could hire out individual desks and in the process capture small business and limit exposure.

Increasing competition in the industry is driving spaces to build communities, offer events, perks and expand into different business services to attract and retain users.

Given the growth of co-working spaces across the country, the industry is currently attempting to get itself organised by establishing an association to represent its interests. More on that here.

