Shares In One Of America's Largest Solar Operators Are Surging

Shares in SunEdison, one of America’s largest solar panel systems operators, were up as much as 12% today after reporting an unexpected quarterly profit Thursday.

The Missouri-based company also said its project pipeline increased 19%. They recently announced the acquisition of the largest solar plant in Colorado.

The firm posted adjusted Q2 profits of $US33.7 million, or 12 cents a share for the quarter ended against an expected loss of 26 cents according to a Bloomberg survey. Bloomberg’s Chris Martin points out SunEdison is the best-performing solar stock of 2014, having climbed nearly 40%.

SolarCity, which reports after the bell Thursday, were up about 4% heading into the close.

