One-Of-A-Kind Watches For Auction Get Shown-Off

Last night here in Los Angeles I was invited to view the travelling roadshow which is the Only Watch 2011 timepiece collection. On an arduous trip around the globe the 40 or so watches up for auction later this month in Monaco will have made only two stops in the United States before being bid on by those interested in acquiring these one-of-a-kind pieces.

I began my coverage of Only Watch 2011 here where I logged each of the entrant pieces. The every-other-year event asked brands to “play the game” as they call it. Which entails brands offering totally unique watch creations donated to be bid on for charity. Collectors and those with a lust for wrist candy eagerly await the event now operated by Antiquorum.

Read the rest here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

