VIDEO: Homeless Man Says He Has One-Night Stands Multiple Times A Week In Order To Stay Off Streets

Screenshot/Elite Daily This homeless 26-year-old relies on picking up women for his survival.

A video from Elite Daily chronicling the exploits of a homeless millennial who gets by on going home with women he meets in bars and on the streets of New York City is making the rounds online.

The 26-year-old Joe panhandles during the day to make money — up to $US150 a day — and at night he cleans up his look and focuses on meeting women he can go home with. He says this tactic provides shelter about three to four nights out of every week.

Sometimes, Joe manages to shack up with a woman for a few days before he’s back out on the streets.

Elite Daily’s video team followed Joe around for about a week. They show him picking up women on the street (often crassly):

He uses drug stores to freshen up before a night out:

And he spends his panhandling money on drugs and alcohol, keeping up his appearances, and buying women drinks.

As Elite Daily describes it, “his only responsibility is to not look homeless.” Joe’s appearance is crucial to his survival.

When he can’t find a woman who will take him home, he sleeps on cardboard on the sidewalk:

Joe says he became homeless after his mother found his drug stash and kicked him out.

“This abstract lifestyle is not for everybody,” he says. “And I’m pretty sure that if you look around you … at the homeless people in New York City, I’m the only one that can pull this s–t off.”

