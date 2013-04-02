ONE NIGHT IN ASIA: The Business Service Qantas Wants to Grow

Photo:

Qantas sees an opportunity in servicing Australian business passengers who want to pop up to Asia for a single night from Australian metro hubs.

The national carrier’s new hub for flights into Europe is Dubai, Which is good news if you enjoy eating out in Singapore – as the airline is poised to throw more resources behind its operations in Asia.

Qantas’s first flight to Europe in partnership with Emirates took off yesterday. The deal will free up seats on the Australia-Singapore services Qantas operates.

And at least one executive, Qantas international boss Simon Hickey, has said that travellers will be able to make a one day trip to Singapore for dinner, with double-daily flights from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, Steve Creedy at the Australian reported.

Hickey told Creedy: “I was talking to someone and if they wanted to go up just for dinner overnight it would take three nights away.

“Now they can go up in the day, have their dinner and they can get back that night if they have an early dinner.”

