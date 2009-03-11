One Nation Under Ben Stein

Joe Weisenthal

Here’s some perspective that may bust any nascent optimism you’re feeling over the state of the economy. We’re about to embark on Ben Stein’s financial overhaul. This weekend he called for a return of the uptick rule, the end of Mark-to-Market, and some kind of ban on trading in CDS without the underlying security.

The last one may be a longshot still, but the first two are basically here. The uptick rule will be back in force, within a month and the House has already scheduled hearings on the end of mark-to-market.

In otherwords, the NYT’s biggest blowhard pundit is getting his economic policy wishes. Shudder.

