One Nation is surging in the polls

Photo: Greg Wood/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Support for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is rallying.

The latest survey out by Newspoll reveals that support for the party in the lower house has risen to 6% from 1.3% since the July 2 federal election.

The Australian reports that the primary vote has bounced especially in Queensland to 10%, up from 5.5% at the election.

The poll comes after the coalition last week replaced one of its own senators from the joint committee on the national broadband network with Hanson.

Hanson and her three One Nation members form a powerful bloc in the upper house without which the government can’t pass legislation opposed by Labor and the Greens.

It’s an interesting turn of events considering that when Hanson was re-elected, people everywhere freaked out.

NOW READ: Everything you should know about Pauline Hanson, the Queensland senator whose re-election has shaken politics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.