One Nation candidate Shan Ju Lin has been sacked for anti-gay comments but she won't apologise

Shan Ju Lin. Photo: Facebook.

One Nation candidate Shan Ju Lin was sacked over the weekend for anti-gay comments on Facebook.

Despite that, Lin, who was Hanson’s candidate for Bundamba at the next state election, told the ABC that she will not apologise because she does not believe her comments were homophobic.

“I can’t see anything wrong with my post… I asked another candidate to check and he couldn’t find anything wrong with my post,” she said.

On Facebook Lin wrote: “Abnormal sex behaviour leads to abnormal crime. Gays should be treated as patients, they need to receive treatments.”

The post, which has since been deleted, referred to the case of George Harasz and Douglas Wirth who were accused of sexually abusing their foster children in 2011. They have been cleared of any wrongdoing in court.

Lin also said she was against the Safe Schools anti-bullying program which promoted “gay lifestyles, which [are] against the traditional values”.

In response, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said: “I will not stand by and allow people to trash the party or my name, so I make no apologies for being tough on candidates.”

The ABC has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.