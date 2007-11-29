One More Portfolio Defection: Dan Roth To Wired

Conde Nast’s Portfolio has lost one of its highest profile staffers — senior writer Dan Roth. Dan’s co-workers won’t have to go far to find him: He’s jumping ship to Conde’s Wired.

Another blow for Joanne Lipman’s magazine, as Dan was one of her first hires. And a nice coup for Wired, as Dan’s best-known as the guy who wrote a deservedly acclaimed profile of the Skype dudes.

Disclosure: I worked with Dan for a couple months in 1997.

Related: More Turnover At Portfolio

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.