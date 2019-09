Earlier we posted a long, multi-year “head and shoulders” formation in the stock market, which some of the more technically inclined might think was signaling a big leg down.



But in line with the fractal nature of markets, there’s also a short-term version of the same pattern at play.

Click to enlarge:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.