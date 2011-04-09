Marissa Mayer Bypassed As Google Appoints New Head Of Local And Commerce

Last fall, Google’s Marissa Mayer was removed from leading search — its core business — to head up the company’s local efforts.



At the time, Googlers debated whether it was a demotion or a lateral move, as Mayer also got appointed to the elite operating committee (“OC”) at the same time.

Today there’s no debate: Mayer is a clear loser in Google’s latest reorg.

Instead of appointing her to one of the core product leadership positions reporting directly to Larry Page, Google handed the job to Jeff Huber instead.

Huber was already a senior VP of engineering — as was Alan Eustace, the new head of Google’s search initiative.

But Huber’s title change to “SVP, Local and Commerce” was informally announced this morning when he penned a blog post celebrating the DoJ’s approval of the Google-ITA deal.

Google has apparently confirmed that Huber’s role is on par with the other senior VPs leading core product areas.

Here’s the list:

Local and commerce — Jeff Huber

Search — Alan Eustace

Advertising — Susan Wojcicki

Android — Andy Rubin

YouTube — Salar Kamangar

Social — Vic Gundotra

Chrome — Sundar Pinchai

Related: Inside Google’s Massive Re-Org: Meet The Winners And Losers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.