'The One-Month Plan to Master your Money' is a free ebook to help get your finances ready for 2021

Financial success rarely happens overnight. It begins with awareness, relies on thoughtful action, and is maintained by consistent habits.

Master your Money, a series by Business Insider, is designed to help millennials take charge of their financial future. If you feel lost when it comes to your money or discouraged after a recent setback, our new ebook can help.

Outlined as a four-week curriculum with three tasks per week, “The One-Month Plan to Master your Money” is packed with expert tips and strategies for taking stock of where you are financially and creating a plan to move forward.

What you’ll learn from the ebook:

Week 1: How to set and prioritise goals, and observe your spending

Week 2: How to align your spending with your goals and values and automate your plan

Week 3: How to invest in and out of retirement accounts to meet savings goals and build long-term wealth

Week 4: How to monitor and protect your financial health with credit checks, insurance coverage, and net worth tracking

