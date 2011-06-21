One-minute clip: Ipreo on targeting global investors (VIDEO)

Chris Taylor, EVP and managing director of global investor relations at market intelligence firm Ipreo, says larger US companies today routinely go on investor relations trips to Europe. The next step for some will be Asia. But he cautions that it’s still early days, especially when it comes to targeting large Chinese institutions. While there are some interesting hot spots, there may not be enough investment hunger to warrant regular trips by most US companies.



[Article by Neil Stewart, IR magazine]

