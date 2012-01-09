Here's How Long It Took 15 Hot Startups To Get 1,000,000 Users

Photo: abraham.williams
Startups seem to be growing faster now than ever.For example, it took Path’s first version one year to reach 1,000,000 downloads. Now, less than two months after its relaunch, the app has been downloaded 2,000,000 times (it’s also a much better app this time around).
Fab’s first iteration was a failure, but since its relaunch in April it reached 1 million users no sweat.
We looked at today’s hottest startups and found when they crossed the 1,000,000 user or download milestone. We also threw in a few big tech companies like Facebook and Twitter for the sake of comparison.
Note: Websites and apps measure their growth with different metrics, so each startup can’t be directly compared to another.
What it is: Crowdsourced funding website for ideas
Date founded: April 2009
Current Number of users: In October 2011, Kickstarter announced its 1 millionth backer (i.e. user that paid to support an idea) with this chart.
At that time, 75,000 new backers were joining each month, so we can assume Kickstarter now has about 1,225,000 backers.
What it is: Peer to peer short term apartment rentals
Date founded: April 2008
Current Number of booked nights: As of October 2011 Airbnb reported 2 million nights booked.
What it is: Social blogging platform
Date founded: February 2007
Current Number: In January 2008 Tumblr had 180,000 users and was growing by about 17,000 users per month. Founder David Karp told us then that he wanted to hit 1 million users by the end of the year.
It's not clear if it ended up hitting that goal, but Tumblr did tell us it reached 1 million blogs in May 2009. Tumblr currently hosts more than 39 million blogs.
What it is: Flash sales home decor site
Date founded: Early 2009
Current Number of users: 3,000,000+
What it is: Microblogging network
Date founded: July 2006
Current Number of users: More than 100 million active users
What it is: Flash sales fashion site
Date founded: July 2007
Current Number of users: About 5 million subscribers, but it's an invite-only site
What it is: Check-in based location app
Date founded: March 2009
Current Number of users: 15,000,000
What it is: Social network
Date founded: February 2004
Current Number of users: More than 800 million active users
What it is: File storing and sharing company
Date launched: September 2008
Current Number of users: As of April 2011 Dropbox had 25 million users.
What it is: Flash sale design site
Date founded: June 2011
Current Number of users: 1,600,000 active users
What it is: Music streaming website
Date relaunched: October 2008
Current Number: In March 2011 it passed its one millionth paying subscriber. As of November 2011, Spotify had about 10 million total subscribers worldwide.
What it is: Photo sharing app for the iPhone
Date founded: October 2010
Current Number of users: 11 million
What it is: Mobile social network app that limits the number of people you can connect with
Date relaunched: November 2011
Current Number: 2 million downloads. It was downloaded 1.5 million times within its first two weeks and is reportedly seeing 100,000+ downloads per day.
What it is: A mobile recommendation app for items in local places
Date launched: November 2011
Current Number of users: If the initial momentum has continued, Oink must have somewhere around 1 million downloads by now.
What it is: Photo sharing and design discovery site. A virtual pin board.
Date founded: November 2009
Current Number of users: Pinterest is still invite only so it's unclear how many registered users there are, but it has about 4 million monthly unique visitors.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.