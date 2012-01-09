Here's How Long It Took 15 Hot Startups To Get 1,000,000 Users

Startups seem to be growing faster now than ever.For example, it took Path’s first version one year to reach 1,000,000 downloads. Now, less than two months after its relaunch, the app has been downloaded 2,000,000 times (it’s also a much better app this time around).

Fab’s first iteration was a failure, but since its relaunch in April it reached 1 million users no sweat.

We looked at today’s hottest startups and found when they crossed the 1,000,000 user or download milestone. We also threw in a few big tech companies like Facebook and Twitter for the sake of comparison.

Note: Websites and apps measure their growth with different metrics, so each startup can’t be directly compared to another.

Kickstarter got its 1,000,000th backer in about 30 months

What it is: Crowdsourced funding website for ideas

Date founded: April 2009

Current Number of users: In October 2011, Kickstarter announced its 1 millionth backer (i.e. user that paid to support an idea) with this chart.

At that time, 75,000 new backers were joining each month, so we can assume Kickstarter now has about 1,225,000 backers.

Airbnb doesn't release user numbers, but it reached 1,000,000 nights booked 30 months after launch

What it is: Peer to peer short term apartment rentals

Date founded: April 2008

Current Number of booked nights: As of October 2011 Airbnb reported 2 million nights booked.

Tumblr was aiming to hit 1,000,000 users within 24 months. It hit 1,000,000 blogs in 27 months.

What it is: Social blogging platform

Date founded: February 2007

Current Number: In January 2008 Tumblr had 180,000 users and was growing by about 17,000 users per month. Founder David Karp told us then that he wanted to hit 1 million users by the end of the year.

It's not clear if it ended up hitting that goal, but Tumblr did tell us it reached 1 million blogs in May 2009. Tumblr currently hosts more than 39 million blogs.

One Kings Lane hit 1,000,000 users in 26 months

What it is: Flash sales home decor site

Date founded: Early 2009

Current Number of users: 3,000,000+

It took nearly 24 months for Twitter to reach 1,000,000 users

What it is: Microblogging network

Date founded: July 2006

Current Number of users: More than 100 million active users

Gilt Groupe reached 1,000,000 members in 24 months

What it is: Flash sales fashion site

Date founded: July 2007

Current Number of users: About 5 million subscribers, but it's an invite-only site

It took Foursquare 13 months to score 1,000,000 downloads

What it is: Check-in based location app

Date founded: March 2009

Current Number of users: 15,000,000

Facebook reached 1,000,000 users in 10 months

What it is: Social network

Date founded: February 2004

Current Number of users: More than 800 million active users

It took Dropbox 7 months to get 1,000,000 users

What it is: File storing and sharing company

Date launched: September 2008

Current Number of users: As of April 2011 Dropbox had 25 million users.

Fab reached 1,000,000 users in 5 months

What it is: Flash sale design site

Date founded: June 2011

Current Number of users: 1,600,000 active users

Spotify hit its 1,000,000th user 5 months after launch

What it is: Music streaming website

Date relaunched: October 2008

Current Number: In March 2011 it passed its one millionth paying subscriber. As of November 2011, Spotify had about 10 million total subscribers worldwide.

Instagram was downloaded by 1,000,000 people within 2.5 months

What it is: Photo sharing app for the iPhone

Date founded: October 2010

Current Number of users: 11 million

Path (the relaunched version) received 1 million downloads within its first two weeks

What it is: Mobile social network app that limits the number of people you can connect with

Date relaunched: November 2011

Current Number: 2 million downloads. It was downloaded 1.5 million times within its first two weeks and is reportedly seeing 100,000+ downloads per day.

BONUS: Kevin Rose's new app Oink was downloaded 100,000 times in its first three weeks

What it is: A mobile recommendation app for items in local places

Date launched: November 2011

Current Number of users: If the initial momentum has continued, Oink must have somewhere around 1 million downloads by now.

BONUS: Pinterest reached 1 million unique visitors 20 months after launch

What it is: Photo sharing and design discovery site. A virtual pin board.

Date founded: November 2009

Current Number of users: Pinterest is still invite only so it's unclear how many registered users there are, but it has about 4 million monthly unique visitors.

