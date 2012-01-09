Here's How Long It Took 15 Hot Startups To Get 1,000,000 Users

Photo: abraham.williams

Startups seem to be growing faster now than ever.For example, it took Path’s first version one year to reach 1,000,000 downloads. Now, less than two months after its relaunch, the app has been downloaded 2,000,000 times (it’s also a much better app this time around).



Fab’s first iteration was a failure, but since its relaunch in April it reached 1 million users no sweat.

We looked at today’s hottest startups and found when they crossed the 1,000,000 user or download milestone. We also threw in a few big tech companies like Facebook and Twitter for the sake of comparison.

Note: Websites and apps measure their growth with different metrics, so each startup can’t be directly compared to another.

