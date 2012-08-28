One Million mums Watchdog Says This Skittles Ad Promotes Bestiality—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Members of the One Million mums watchdog group are up in arms over DDB Chicago’s Skittles ad in which a girl inexplicably makes out with a Walrus named Bobby. “Not only is it disgusting, it is taking lightly the act of bestiality,” the group, which also protested Ellen DeGeneres as JCP’s spokesperson, said.

AMC wrote a snarky blog post to dig at Dish Network for dropping its channels. “Don’t worry subscribers,” the post reads, before juxtaposing AMC programming with alternative shows that will be available on Dish: Breaking Bad vs. Tia & Tamera; Mad Men vs. Bikini Barbershop Jersey; The Walking Dead vs. Big Rich Texas.

According to Ad Age, Burger King “has quietly been sniffing around with shops in adland.” Pereira & O’Dell, based in SF, already got an assignment. This doesn’t sound good for incumbent shops, Mother and McGarryBowen.

The Curiosity Rover will play a Will.i.am song on Mars.

OpenX and Cyberwing, a Japanese company, are teaming up to launch a mobile-only ad exchange in Japan that embraces Real-Time Bidding.

24/7 Media realigned a number of executive roles: Nicolle Pangis is now president, Irene Bondar is the new role of EVP Global Client Operations, and Gary Lee is a CFO.

GSD&M won the Barbasol account.

After a review, Del Taco chose Camp & King as its agency of record.

