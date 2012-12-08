A Conservative Group Can't Stop Freaking Out About JC Penney's Gay-Friendly Ads

Not everyone is feeling the holiday cheer towards the new JCPenney Christmas commercial starring Ellen DeGeneres and a gaggle of elves.



One Million mums is still angry that openly-lesbian Degeneres serves as JCP’s spokesperson — when a qualms the group made explicitly clear when she first got the job in February.

The group released a statement that says:

Since April, JC Penney’s has not aired Ellen DeGeneres in one of their commercials until now. A new JCP ad features Ellen and three elves. JCP has made their choice to offend a huge majority of their customers again. Christians must now vote with their wallets. We have contacted JC Penney’s several times in the past with our concerns, and they will not listen. They have decided to ignore our complaints so we will avoid them at all costs.

One Million mums also protested when JCP put a lesbian and then gay male couple in its catalogues.

