Here's how much space $1 million will get you in 25 major US cities

Shutterstock A row of houses in Boston, where the median size of a $US1 million home is 1,748 square feet.

Just because a home is worth seven figures doesn’t necessarily mean it’s spacious.

In fact, depending on where you live, the amount of space that comes with a $US1 million price tag can vary widely.

Business Insider teamed up with Zillow to find out just how many square feet $US1 million would get you in 25 major US cities.

Zillow provided Business Insider with the median square footage of homes between $US950,000 and $US1.05 million in the cities. Also included in the list below is the median listing price in each city, which was collected from the Zillow Home Value Index.

For consistency, each city’s median square footage has been rounded to the nearest full square foot. Note, too, that the homes pictured below are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent actual $US1 million homes in each city.

Keep reading to see the full list, ranked from the city where $US1 million gets you the most square footage to the city where it gets you the least.

Louisville, Kentucky

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:4,807

Median listing price: $US219,000

San Antonio, Texas

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:4,712

Median listing price: $US241,225

Las Vegas

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:4,021

Median listing price: $US300,000

Charlotte, North Carolina

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,950

Median listing price: $US298,000

Tucson, Arizona

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,714

Median listing price: $US225,000

Jacksonville, Florida

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,616

Median listing price: $US219,000

Dallas

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,551

Median listing price: $US389,000

Indianapolis

Shutterstock The Indiana State Capitol.

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,498

Median listing price: $US295,000

Houston

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,411

Median listing price: $US295,000

Orlando, Florida

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,351

Median listing price: $US285,000

Phoenix

Getty Images

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,123

Median listing price: $US285,000

Portland, Oregon

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:2,930

Median listing price: $US464,900

Austin, Texas

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:2,785

Median listing price: $US400,000

Denver

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:2,443

Median listing price: $US485,000

Chicago

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:2,202

Median listing price: $US339,000

Philadelphia

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:2,100

Median listing price: $US234,900

Seattle

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,900

Median listing price: $US695,000

San Diego

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,803

Median listing price: $US699,000

Nashville, Tennessee

Shutterstock A street in Nashville with various stores.

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,780

Median listing price: $US325,262

Los Angeles

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,763

Median listing price: $US849,500

Boston

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,748

Median listing price: $US745,000

New York City

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,696

Median listing price: $US789,000

Washington, DC

Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,673

Median listing price: $US598,870

San Jose, California

Getty Images Residential homes in San Jose.

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,574

Median listing price: $US968,888

San Francisco

Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock

Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,089

Median listing price: $US1,299,000

