Here's how much space $1 million will get you in 25 major US cities

- The amount of square footage that comes with a $US1 million price tag in the US varies depending on the location.
- Business Insider teamed up with Zillow to find the median square footage of $US1 million homes in 25 major US cities.
- In certain cities, like New York, the median size of a $US1 million home is less than 2,000 square feet. In other places, it is well above 4,000.
Just because a home is worth seven figures doesn’t necessarily mean it’s spacious.
In fact, depending on where you live, the amount of space that comes with a $US1 million price tag can vary widely.
Business Insider teamed up with Zillow to find out just how many square feet $US1 million would get you in 25 major US cities.
Zillow provided Business Insider with the median square footage of homes between $US950,000 and $US1.05 million in the cities. Also included in the list below is the median listing price in each city, which was collected from the Zillow Home Value Index.
For consistency, each city’s median square footage has been rounded to the nearest full square foot. Note, too, that the homes pictured below are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent actual $US1 million homes in each city.
Keep reading to see the full list, ranked from the city where $US1 million gets you the most square footage to the city where it gets you the least.
Louisville, Kentucky
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:4,807
Median listing price: $US219,000
San Antonio, Texas
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:4,712
Median listing price: $US241,225
Las Vegas
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:4,021
Median listing price: $US300,000
Charlotte, North Carolina
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,950
Median listing price: $US298,000
Tucson, Arizona
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,714
Median listing price: $US225,000
Jacksonville, Florida
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,616
Median listing price: $US219,000
Dallas
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,551
Median listing price: $US389,000
Indianapolis
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,498
Median listing price: $US295,000
Houston
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,411
Median listing price: $US295,000
Orlando, Florida
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,351
Median listing price: $US285,000
Phoenix
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:3,123
Median listing price: $US285,000
Portland, Oregon
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:2,930
Median listing price: $US464,900
Austin, Texas
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:2,785
Median listing price: $US400,000
Denver
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:2,443
Median listing price: $US485,000
Chicago
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:2,202
Median listing price: $US339,000
Philadelphia
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:2,100
Median listing price: $US234,900
Seattle
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,900
Median listing price: $US695,000
San Diego
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,803
Median listing price: $US699,000
Nashville, Tennessee
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,780
Median listing price: $US325,262
Los Angeles
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,763
Median listing price: $US849,500
Boston
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,748
Median listing price: $US745,000
New York City
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,696
Median listing price: $US789,000
Washington, DC
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,673
Median listing price: $US598,870
San Jose, California
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,574
Median listing price: $US968,888
San Francisco
Median square footage of a $US1 million home:1,089
Median listing price: $US1,299,000
