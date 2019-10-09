One Medical is reportedly gearing up for an IPO

Courtesy One Medical One Medical Doctors at a gathering at the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

One Medical has hired banks ahead of an initial public offering, CNBC reported Tuesday.

The primary-care startup has had plans to double its footprint over the next two years after a 2018 infusion of $US350 million in funding that valued the company at $US1.5 billion.

CNBC reports that One Medical has hired JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley ahead of an IPO filing expected by the first quarter 2020.

Read the full report over at CNBC.

Primary-care startup One Medical has hired banks ahead of an initial public offering, CNBC reported Tuesday.

The company, which charges a $US200 annual fee and charges your insurance, has had plans to double its footprint over the next two years after a 2018 infusion of $US350 million in funding that valued the company at $US1.5 billion.

CNBC reports that One Medical has hired JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley ahead of an IPO filing expected by the first quarter 2020. A representative for One Medical declined to comment.

When the San Francisco-based primary-care startup One Medical opened for business in 2007, its goal was to upend the way people got medical care by making it easy and convenient to see a doctor.



Read more:

I became a member of One Medical, a primary-care practice that charges a $US200 annual fee and has plans to double over the next two years. Here’s what it was like.



After a big infusion of capital in 2018, it’s expecting to double the number of medical clinics it operates over the next two years.

The company raised $US220 million in funding in a 2018 round led by The Carlyle Group. In total, the company’s raised $US408 million and has a private valuation of $US1.5 billion according to PitchBook.

It has 72 locations in nine cities and is increasingly focused on signing up companies to provide care for their workers. It most recently opening a new clinic in San Diego at the end of July.



Read more:





Meet the 8 companies changing how doctors get paid and building the future of medicine



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.