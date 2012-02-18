One Man Might Be The Architect Of Goldman And Advent's $3 Billion Buyout Spree And Everyone Is Missing It

Photo: Xuan Che on Flickr

This morning TransUnion announced that Goldman Sachs’ private equity group and Advent International had agreed to buy the company in a deal that values the company at over $3 billion.He might not be listed as an advisor publicly or in any news accounts of the deal that we’ve seen, but it would be shocked if former Goldman banker Byron Trott wasn’t involved in the deal.



Specifically, we’d bet that he advised TransUnion’s 49% owner, the Pritzker family and discussed the deal with Penny Pritzker, TransUnion’s chairwoman.

Trott’s business and personal relationships with the Pritzker’s are numerous.

TransUnion’s 51% owner, PE firm Madison Dearborn, acquired their stake in 2010 in a deal Trott orchestrated. When Berkshire Hathaway acquired 60% of the Pritzker family’s diversified industrial company for $4.5 along with the right to buy the remainder of the business in stages, Trott engineered the deal.

Trott also serves on the board of Hyatt. He also serves of the boards of trustees of the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Chicago with Thomas Pritzker.

We requested a comment from the communications director at BDT Capital, the boutique merchant bank Trott now runs, on Trott’s involvement in the deal but have yet to receive any response.

Trott has been described as they only banker Warren Buffett likes and make it his specialty to develop deep relationships with so-called closely held companies, which are often private and/or have significant family ownership. He played a critical role in convincing the Wrigley family to sell their fabled business to Mars in 2008 and brought in Warren Buffet to finance the transaction.

TransUnion is the third-largest credit information provider to consumers and lenders in the U.S.

Bank of America and Deutsche Bank advised TransUnion and Evercore and Goldman Sachs advised Advent and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners.

