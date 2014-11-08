One Man Dead, Another Seriously Injured After Water Skiing Boat Flips On Hawkesbury River

Photo: Simon Thomsen

A 44-year-old man is dead and another in hospital in a serious but stable condition after their powerboat flipped and crashed on the Hawkesbury River, north of Sydney this morning

Police say the accident occurred around 11:45am at Ebenezer. It’s believed the boat was towing two water skiers and participating in trials for the Bridge-to-Bridge Race when it lost control and flipped.

The driver and his observer were thrown into the water and were picked up by a rescue boat and taken to shore. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and paramedics attended and attempted to revive one man, who was the boat’s observer, but he died at the scene.

The boat’s skipper was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition. Two men being towed on skis were not injured in the accident and managed to swim to shore.

Broken Bay Water Police are investigating the cause of the crash and have established a crime scene and will prepare a report for the coroner. Police divers will attempt to recover the boat.

