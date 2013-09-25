Tour A $US50 Million Glass Penthouse 60 Floors Above Madison Square Park

After a troubled start, ultra-skinny skyscraper One Madison re-emerged onto the New York City market last week, this time with a $US50 million triplex penthouse at the very top.
The luxury highrise on the south side of Madison Square Park has 53 apartments in total, spread out over its 60 floors.
The New York Times reports that prices will range from $US1.825 million for the building’s only studio to the $US50 million 7,000-square-foot penthouse (with its very own website) spanning the three top floors.
The owner of this over-the-top penthouse will also have access to One Madison’s 10,000 square feet of amenities, including a 50-foot lap pool, fitness center, yoga room, screening room, and playroom for children.
One of the skinniest skyscrapers in NYC with a base of only 3,300 square feet, One Madison has had a controversial history. Originally built at the peak of the real estate bubble, the project was forced into foreclosure after lawsuits, buyer refunds, and forgery accusations in 2010.
Last year, the Related Companies, HFZ Capital Group, and CIM Group became the tower’s new owners, according to The New York Times. They finished construction on the building, and were responsible for redesigning the floor plans, including One Madison’s prize-jewel penthouse.
Spanning from the 58th floor to the 60th, the penthouse has full-height window walls that give a 360-degree view of Manhattan.
Here's a glimpse of what the über swanky dining room could look like if it's decorated by Yabu Pushelberg, the designer of the building's amenities.
For example, this is what the wealthy buyer would see looking north towards the Empire State Building.
The building also has 10,000 square feet of amenities. This is the dining room for private events with butler services and gourmet catering kitchen.
Residents may also relax in the building's lounge with comfy couches and chairs spread across the room and in front of the fireplace.
The building's spa has a glass-enclosed steam room and lounge chairs overlooking Madison Square Park.
