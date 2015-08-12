One lucky Tesla owner is getting 10 grand and a very special free Model X

Last month, Tesla announced its first incentive program whereby the company will pay current Tesla owners to convince family and friends to buy a new Tesla.

In addition, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also announced that the first person to refer 10 new Tesla buyers will receive a free special “Founder Series” Model X SUV, on top of financial incentives.

And it seems that we have a winner!

Bjorn Nyland, a Tesla Model S owner and YouTube personality from Norway, tweeted at Musk notifying him of the 10 referrals.

Musk replied in a subsequent tweet saying, “Provided all 10 take delivery, you have indeed!”

The Tesla YouTube celebrity reached the goal after posting a video seeking referrals to his channel, which currently has more than 13,000 subscribers.

Nyland reached the 10 referral milestone just days after the Palo Alto-based automaker unveiled the plan in a call with members of the media.

In a followup video, Nyland revealed that the majority of 10 referrals came from the Europe, while the rest are believed to be from the US.

According to Tesla, the company will pay existing Tesla owners $US1,000 in Tesla Credits for every customer referred by the owner.

New buyers will also receive a $US1,000 discount on their new Tesla — unless you are in Virginia, where the new buyer will receive both $US1,000 incentives.

All money in Tesla’s plans will be in terms of credits and discounts — there will be no cash payments involved.

Tesla’s foray into the sales gimmick is part of the company’s plan to cut the amount of money it costs to sell a car. In a conference call with reporters to announce the program, Musk said that it costs roughly $US2,000 to sell a car through a Tesla Stores. T

The incentive programs is designed to enable the company to cuts some of those costs.

Tesla isn’t permitted to use its direct-sales model throughout the US, bypassing the dealer franchise system. The company has been fighting a state-by-state battle to change or adjust law, but has thus far has met with limited success. In response to a question from Business Insider, Musk said that the referral program “is a way for us to sort have a guerrilla battle with some of the car dealer associations.”

He added, “Tesla reps are not allowed to sell in certain states — we are held back by some legislation.”

Founder Series Model X vehicles will get special badging, can be customised in various ways, and will be personally inspected by Musk as they roll off the assembly line in Fremont, CA.

Tesla has created limited-run Founder Series before. For the Model S, it was only 50 cars.

